St. Louis Public Library offering free mail-in ballot notary service

ST. LOUIS — A law was recently passed allowing for expanded absentee voting and many Missourians are taking advantage.

But unless you are confined to your home due to illness or disability or are in an at-risk category for getting COVID-19, you must have your absentee ballot notarized.

St. Louis Public Library is offering free mail-in ballot notary services to any library patron, according to its website.

The service will be available from July 25-29 at these locations: Barr, Baden, Carpenter, Central, Divoll, Julia Davis and Walnut Park.

The hours for each date are:

July 25 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

July 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

July 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

July 29, 1 to 7 p.m.

Ballots must be requested by July 22 and completed ballots must be received by the St. Louis Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Click here to download an absentee ballot.

