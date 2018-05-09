ST. LOUIS — Companies including the Missouri Botanical Garden, Schnucks and LaunchCode will be on hand for a job fair at the St. Louis Public Library on September 15.

People can visit with representatives companies looking for new employees, get computer training and receive a professional headshot at the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring copies of their resume and dress for success.

The full list of employers on hand is as follows:

The City of St. Louis

St. Louis Public Library

Foodbank

Schnucks

Whole Foods

BJC HealthCare

Challenge Unlimited

Missouri Botanical Garden

River City Casino & Hotel

AARP

LaunchCode

First Community Credit Union

Six Flags St. Louis

Thompson Coburn LLP

St. Louis Ballpark Village

For more information, click here.

