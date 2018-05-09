ST. LOUIS — Companies including the Missouri Botanical Garden, Schnucks and LaunchCode will be on hand for a job fair at the St. Louis Public Library on September 15.

People can visit with representatives companies looking for new employees, get computer training and receive a professional headshot at the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring copies of their resume and dress for success.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The full list of employers on hand is as follows:

  • The City of St. Louis
  • St. Louis Public Library
  • Foodbank
  • Schnucks
  • Whole Foods
  • BJC HealthCare
  • Challenge Unlimited
  • Missouri Botanical Garden
  • River City Casino & Hotel
  • AARP
  • LaunchCode
  • First Community Credit Union
  • Six Flags St. Louis
  • Thompson Coburn LLP
  • St. Louis Ballpark Village

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KSDK