ST. LOUIS — Companies including the Missouri Botanical Garden, Schnucks and LaunchCode will be on hand for a job fair at the St. Louis Public Library on September 15.
People can visit with representatives companies looking for new employees, get computer training and receive a professional headshot at the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring copies of their resume and dress for success.
The full list of employers on hand is as follows:
- The City of St. Louis
- St. Louis Public Library
- Foodbank
- Schnucks
- Whole Foods
- BJC HealthCare
- Challenge Unlimited
- Missouri Botanical Garden
- River City Casino & Hotel
- AARP
- LaunchCode
- First Community Credit Union
- Six Flags St. Louis
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- St. Louis Ballpark Village
