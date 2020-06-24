St. Louis Public Library to begin phase 2 of reopening plan

The library will open 15 of its locations on Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis Public Library will begin phase 2 of its reopening plan by bringing services back to 15 of its locations.

Starting June 29, these locations will open:

Baden

Barr

Buder

Carondelet

Carpenter

Central

Charing Cross

Divoll

Julia Davis

Kingshighway

Machacek

Marketplace

Schlafly

Walnut Park

The hours for these locations are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Central Express location will be open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Cabanne Library at 1106 Union Boulevard will remain closed temporarily while repairs are made to the building after it suffered water damage.

In addition to in-building services, curbside pick-up will also be available at Central, Carpenter, Julia Davis, Buder, Schlafly and Kingshighway locations.

The library said it expects to add curbside services at additional locations later in phase 2.

In phase 2 of reopening, customers will be able to browse through shelves and use computers for up to an hour a day. Customers not using computers will be limited to 30 minutes inside the building, according to a news release.

Public restrooms will be open inside the buildings, but water fountains will remain closed. Seating and meeting areas will also remain closed and all in-person programming remains canceled.

Both customers and staff members will have to wear masks or face coverings while inside the libraries at all times. This applies to all customers 9 years old and older, the release said. Libraries will refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask or face covering.

Hand sanitizer will be available inside each location.

All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours, so if you see books on your account you returned that haven’t been checked in – don’t worry – the library will check them in when the quarantine period is over.

Check out the St. Louis Public Library website for more information on phase 2 of reopening.