ST. LOUIS — All St. Louis Public Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to inclement weather. The district posted the information on its social media pages and called parents.
Tier 1 schools will close at 11:45 a.m. Tier 2 schools will close at 1 p.m. Tier 3 schools will close at 2:15 p.m.
For a complete list of dismissal times, click here.
Hundreds of other schools are either canceled or closing early in our area. For a full list, click here.
