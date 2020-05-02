ST. LOUIS — All St. Louis Public Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to inclement weather. The district posted the information on its social media pages and called parents.

Tier 1 schools will close at 11:45 a.m. Tier 2 schools will close at 1 p.m. Tier 3 schools will close at 2:15 p.m.

For a complete list of dismissal times, click here.

Hundreds of other schools are either canceled or closing early in our area. For a full list, click here.

