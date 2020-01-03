ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public School District is looking to reorganize. Saturday, the district hosted the first of six community meetings asking for the public's input.

"in order to get to the next place we have to make some tough, tough decisions about how to get to the next place." (superintendent)

SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams will use feedback from the workshops to make a recommendation with the board of education, who will then decide whether the district will close or merge some of its schools.



"We have not identified any schools, we're just looking at data right now," said superintendent Adams.

The workshop was held at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy starting at 10 a.m.



"Asking the community to tell us how we could do a better job and the intent here is to provide them with the information I look at every single day and to challenge them around helping us make some decisions about what needs to happen moving forward," said superintendent Adams.



An SLPS spokesman says a decrease in population and an increase in schooling options has left many of the district's schools underutilized.

For example, Clay Elementary in Hyde Park which has less than half the number of students it was built to accommodate.



"I'm St. Louis public schools through and through," said Warice Blackmon-Davis is a proud graduate of St. Louis public schools.

She believes the possible changes could help the district do more with what they have.



"This is my home, and whatever I need to do to support us becoming the best we can be… I do it every day," said Blackmon- Davis.



Something Superintendent Adams says starts from right community meetings like this one.



"Part of this notion of creating excellent schools means that we have to have additional resources, how do you get additional resources, you can go out and ask voters to approve a bond or tax increase but you can also look internally and make some internal decisions on how you're using your resources," said superintendent Adams.

Again, no schools have been identified.

The school board is expected to vote on a recommendation from Superintendent Adams in April, and changes could come as early as this fall, and as of now, those changes do not include any layoffs.

