St. Louis public utilities director proposes 40% water rate jump

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City residents could see a huge increase in their water bills.

During a Monday budget meeting with the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Director of Public Utilities with the City of St. Louis, Curt Skouby, said he needs a 40% jump to battle rising costs and failing infrastructure.

He proposed that the first 20% cut would come in July, and the second 20% cut would come in January.

This comes just over a week after a 60 inch water main break that flooded Interstate 64 near the Tamm Avenue overpass. The break shut down all lanes during rush hour on May 12.

Residents were curious about where the money from the rate hikes would go.

“Where is it going? That’s all I’m asking," Darnell Thaddies, a city resident, said.

He said the numbers aren't adding up.

“I don’t want to pay more money. I don’t understand that, show me why I’m paying more money," he said.

He said failing infrastructure such as the water main break, shouldn't fall on city residents.

“It shouldn’t be our fault if they break underground, especially if they’re old," he said.

Just last week, 5 On Your Side interviewed Skouby about the water main break.

“With an older system, you generally have more things to update on. Replace stuff that has worn out or that has been broken,” he said.

The city declined an interview Tuesday, but Skouby told 5 On Your Side last week about water rate hikes following the I-64 flooding.

“The idea is that the customers pay a rate at a level high enough to sustain the operations and make the needed improvements to the system,” he said.

5 On Your Side reached out to the mayor's office to see if it can provide comment regarding this issue. The city said, because no bill has been filed yet and this step is just a proposal, they are not ready to comment.

