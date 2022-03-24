'Bud Man' asked to stop selling at Soulard Farmers Market

"The Bud Man" was selling Delta 8 on March 19. It's unregulated but completely legal.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is reviewing the permit of a Soulard Market vendor who sold delta 8, a cannabis product, on Saturday.

Delta-8 is gaining popularity in states that do not have recreational marijuana. It's cheaper for the consumer, and it is completely legal. Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that is usually extracted from hemp, rather than marijuana. Then it's mixed with chemicals to become a compound that can get you high.

A video received by 5 on Your Side shows four bales of product with a sign over them reading “Delta-8”. The product is becoming more popular across the country, especially in states that don’t have legalized marijuana.

Greg Hayes, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director, said the vendor filled out paperwork saying he was selling CBD, not delta-8. The city is working with the vendor to resolve the issue.

“We want to make sure (vendors') products are vetted properly and that the purchasing public who come to enjoy the iconic Soulard Market know exactly what they are purchasing,” the director said. “No guesswork or uncertainty."



Other vendors are curious if “The Bud Man” will be back soon.

“I didn't even know happening,” George Inserra, a Soulard Market produce vendor said. “Apparently, it's a new product, I'm not familiar with. I'm not sure he's coming back or not.”