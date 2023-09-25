City of St. Louis hosting public hearing on Rams settlement money

Monday night's virtual meeting at 6 p.m. is the first of many the city is hosting to hear the public's opinion.

ST. LOUIS — You can voice your opinion on how the City of St. Louis should spend the big Rams' settlement Monday night.

The Board of Aldermen is hosting the first public meeting on the topic.

The Rams football left the region in 2016. In a settlement reached in late 2021, the NFL agreed to pay $790 million split up between St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Authority.

$250 million is going straight to the city. Now, city officials want to hear how you want it spent. Monday, Sept. 25, is the first of several public meetings, where you can share your thoughts. City leaders said they want the settlement money to "create generational change."

Monday night's meeting on Zoom starts at 6 p.m. You can join that meeting here.

This is the first of several public meetings with two more happening on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

You can also share your ideas on how the money should be used in an online survey here. It is available through Oct. 13.

$30 million is already being used at the America's Center. That chunk of money is helping pay for an expansion. That expansion includes updating the exterior of the building, adding more exhibition space and an outdoor garden.

Here is the breakdown of the $790 million Rams settlement: