ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for a more balanced lifestyle, you might want to move to the Midwest.

According to a new study by magnify money, St. Louis ranked No. 6 on the list of ‘places where Americans live the most balanced lifestyles.’

The study looked at average commute times, how much of their income residents spend on housing, how many hours people work compared with how much they earn, local income inequality, how many people are in very good or excellent health, whether they get enough sleep at night and how local prices for typical consumer goods and services (excluding housing) compare with the national average.

TOP 10

1. Minneapolis

2. Kansas City, Mo.

3. Salt Lake City

4. Cincinnati

5. Raleigh, N.C.

6. St. Louis

7. Portland, Ore.

8. Denver

9. Hartford, Conn.

10. Virginia Beach, Va. (tied)

10. Columbus, Ohio (tied)