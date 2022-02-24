St. Louisans with ties to Ukraine and Russia react to invasion

A Ukrainian post-doctoral fellow, A Russian business owner and a U.S. student who teaches English to a Ukrainian student worry about the all the people impacted.

ST. LOUIS — Eugene Kyriukha is a post-doctoral fellow at the St. Louis University School of Medicine, but his parents live in Ukraine.

"Hopefully they are quite far from the warzone now, but you can't be 100% sure of that," Kyriukha said.

He reflects on his home country's history and describes the nature of Ukrainian people.

"We don't have an aggression regarding other nations, so don't listen to what they want to say," Kyriukha said.

"I'm kind of ashamed to be Russian," Tatyana Telnikova, owner of the Handlebar in the Grove said.

She's against Russian President Vladimir's Putin's decision to invade their neighboring country.

"They're people that didn't do anything to deserve this. They're people just like you and me with families and kids and dreams and hopes for a better future," Telnikova said.

That's how Lafayette High School junior Juli Mejia feels about Anastasia, the Ukrainian student she helps teach English to through a program with the nonprofit ENGin .

"We have almost very similar aspirations and very similar mindsets about everything. We're only supposed to talk like one hour a week and we've talked like eight hours in the past three weeks," Mejia said.

They last spoke on Thursday. Mejia said Anastasia was safe but afraid.

"I don't know if she's evacuated. I don't know if she's safe inside Ukraine, but the only thing that matters to me is that she said she's safe. I'm just worried about how this is going to impact her overall," Mejia said.

Kyriukha has a message hoping world leaders will make careful moves going forward.

"I still want to say to President Biden, please don't be a Chamberlain, be a Churchill," Kyriukha said.