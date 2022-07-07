St. Louis refuse commissioner on leave during personnel investigation, sources say

The refuse division has struggled to keep up with alleyway pick-up of trash and recycling due to a worker shortage.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The leader of St. Louis' refuse division is off the job while he is being investigated by the city's personnel department, sources familiar with the personnel process said.

Refuse Commissioner Todd Waelterman was placed on leave while the personnel department reviews complaints about his tenure, sources told 5 On Your Side Political Editor Mark Maxwell.

Waelterman became the city's refuse commissioner in May of 2021. He was previously the city's labor leader, a position with responsibility for departments including the Board of Public Service, Public Safety, Streets, Refuse, Parks/Recreation/Forestry, Fire, Building, Water and Airport.

The refuse division has struggled to keep up with alleyway pick-up of trash and recycling due to a worker shortage. The city is offering $3,000 signing bonuses in an effort to boost hiring.

For a June 23 story, 5 On Your Side reached out to city hall to find out what's causing the delays in clearing dumpsters. A spokesperson of Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city is currently short roughly 10 refuse drivers before adding the following: