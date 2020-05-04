JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — First responders from across the St. Louis region came together Friday to give their thanks to health care workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

A thank-you video was posted to several departments' Facebook pages and includes cameos from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar and Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Grant Bissell, the spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the office got the idea for the video and reached out to other first responder agencies, who all gladly jumped in to take part in sending the message.

Our small way of saying thanks to the invaluable health care workers working so hard to save lives now and always. #ThankYouSTL St. Louis County Police Department St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL) St. Charles County Police Department Eureka Fire Protection District St. Charles County Ambulance District @rockcommunityfire Mercy Mercy Hospital South Mercy Hospital Jefferson Jefferson County Health Department Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 3, 2020

