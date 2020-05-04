JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — First responders from across the St. Louis region came together Friday to give their thanks to health care workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
A thank-you video was posted to several departments' Facebook pages and includes cameos from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar and Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Grant Bissell, the spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the office got the idea for the video and reached out to other first responder agencies, who all gladly jumped in to take part in sending the message.
More coronavirus coverage:
RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area
RELATED: Jefferson County announces second COVID-19 death
RELATED: Dierbergs limits shoppers to 1 cart per household, extends Easter store hours
RELATED: Chabad of Greater St. Louis offering ‘Seder-to-go’ kits for families stuck at home during Passover
RELATED: He created a business to give St. Louis athletes a platform, now he's afraid they will miss out on scholarships