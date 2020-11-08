St. Louis rental market tightens as universities cut on-campus housing capacity

Rental agent Stacy Taylor says college students are expanding search perimeters as they look for housing next semester

ST. LOUIS — When Washinton University leaders announced last week they'd cap on-campus housing at 65% capacity, they also announced they'd offset the reduced options with 450 beds at apartments near campus — including Everly on the Loop — and rooms at the Moonrise Hotel.

But rental agents report many students are snapping up spaces as close to campus as possible, and it's hard to keep up with the demand for available apartments.

"We're really, really busy. We're hectic," Stacy Taylor, office manager for Rybo Properties said. "We put something on the market, and we're getting applications before people even see it. They're going in the blink of an eye."

Stacy Taylor says their busy season usually hits in the spring, but many people pushed back their searches during the coronavirus lockdowns. And the new COVID-19 precautions are forcing new groups of students to look elsewhere for housing.

"For it to be happening now — this close to classes starting — it's hectic, and I haven't seen anything like it before," Taylor said.

Taylor reported some landlords have raised rents above market rate, while students simultaneously broaden their search into new neighborhoods.

"We have Wash U students that are interested in downtown lofts because they have three or four bedrooms, and they can't find anything that has that many bedrooms close to campus. So they're definitely going in different neighborhoods and are willing to drive to get to school now," Taylor said.