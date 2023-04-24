St. Louis Reparations Commission holds first meeting to listen to community

The commission is charged with looking at race-based injustices in the city and making recommendations to start healing.

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, the newly appointed St. Louis Reparations Commission held its very first meeting after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones filed an executive order to create the commission late last year.

Kayla Reed, chair of the newly appointed St. Louis Reparations Commission, said all nine members come from different backgrounds with one goal: To come up with solutions to racial injustices that plague the City of St. Louis.

“I think St. Louis has a long history of racial disparities that have been driven through policy. We see those realities every day, whether it's looking north of Delmar south or Delmar in tangible things like life expectancy and education outcomes,” Reed said.

This meeting is the beginning of the first of three phases where the commission heard from the public about issues they’re facing.

Contractor Anton Lumpkins said minority construction businesses are losing out on millions of dollars after programs to help them ended.

“They had contracts for $25,000 and under which helped black contractors come in, learn how to estimate, learn how to build that way when you get to the bigger contracts you’re prepared," Lumpkins said. "Like I was blessed enough to work with Clayco and build the sewers at the baseball stadium and spent three years out of the airport, but it all started with the 25 and under program."

Will Ross, vice chair of the commission, said the lack of opportunity for minority groups is ongoing.

“It really has unfortunately left communities deeply devitalized and communities that have been unable to reach their full potential because they haven't had access to all the capital -- social capital and financial capital,” Ross said.

Blake Strode, with the ArchCity Defenders, said he hopes the commission can address issues in the criminal justice system.

“The imagery of Black people in front of lawyers and having their humanity debated out in public happens every day in St. Louis and so when we talk about modern-day slavery you really don’t have to go very far,” Strode said.

Reed said they really want people to come to these listening sessions.

They plan to hold them once a month through July.

All you have to do is show up and fill out a comment card or step up to the microphone.

From August to December, they will move on to phase two, which is analyzing and formulating recommendations. In addition, the third phase will happen in 2024 where they will finalize and begin work on recommendations.

You can find more information about the commission here.

