Weary St. Louis residents still in the dark days after storms

"This is so annoying. I'm living and working out of my car," said Darius Rucker.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Darius Rucker usually works from home, but for the past few days, the non-profit consultant has worked from his car.

"It has been hotter inside my home than it is outside," said Rucker.

"Yeah, I'm working from my Nissan. I'm spending more time outside in my car. Obviously, I have air conditioning, but that means I have to keep putting gas in the car. It's been ugly," said Rucker.

Saturday afternoon, a strong storm blew through his north St. Louis neighborhood and uprooted a huge tree down the street in a vacant yard near Lexington and Warne Streets.

The tree fell on a power line and left Rucker, his dog and dozens of their neighbors in the dark.

"I've been sleeping in my guest room instead of my bedroom with several of my windows slightly raised. I can't even do that on the middle floor because the alarm system can't be set. My basement is cool in the daytime, so my dog and I have been spending a lot of time in the basement," said Rucker.

The relentless rainstorm also ripped off parts of his backyard wooden fence.

"When the storm hit, the power went out and then came back on and went out again," he added.

It's now three days and counting and his power was still off when a 5 On Your Side crew met him Monday evening.

One thousand Ameren workers were still on the move in his neighborhood and all across the city.

"It's been a challenge for us. Our vegetation crews have been working really diligently to get through all the brush and downed trees," said Launders Wince with Ameren Missouri.

Sure, it's summertime in St. Louis, but the Fourth of July is upon us and Rucker just wants his life back.

"It's been pretty annoying. I'm hoping they can move faster," said the 33-year-old Rucker.

Fortunately, shortly after nine Monday evening a relieved Rucker texted 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend and said his power had been restored.