ST. LOUIS – Looking to impress your date on Valentine’s Day?

A St. Louis restaurant has been named one of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable.

OpenTable released its annual list of ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’ in America for 2019 on Wednesday.

They looked at more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants in 50 states.

Tony’s is an Italian venue with a wall of wine and tableside preparations lending an old-world feel. It’s known as a St. Louis landmark and is a nationally acclaimed restaurant with award-winning food, service and ambiance for more than 40 years.

“These 100 restaurants excel at setting the table for romance and creating intimate dining experiences at every service,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new special someone, a spouse or even a friend, you can count on this list to find not only a restaurant with the right ambiance but also an exceptional meal.”

