BUSINESS JOURNAL — One could argue that every month is a busy time for the local restaurant scene, as there's never a clear sign of things slowing down at any particular time of the year. This year has been no different in St. Louis.

From new brick-and-mortar concepts like Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves, coming later this fall, to the closing of Llywelyn's Pub in the Central West End following a four-decade run, a lot has happened in just the last two months.

Owners of Llywelyn's Pub, Chris Marshall, Scott Kemper and Brett Bennett, said that the CWE location no longer fits within the business model the way it has in the past. The pub, located at 4747 McPherson Ave., closed its doors in early September.

