More outdoor dining options to continue in St. Louis through 2021

ST. LOUIS — Al fresco dining is here to stay in St. Louis — at least through all of next year.

On Friday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city is extending the “Temporary Outdoor Seating Permit Program” through Dec. 31, 2021.

It’s through this program we’ve seen more restaurants, bars and other establishments set up tables on parking lots, on sidewalks and sometimes even on city streets — with permission of course. All businesses need to apply and have their plans approved to participate.

So far, the city has approved 40 permits.

The program was put into place in May to give businesses new opportunities to stay open and serve customers, as dine-in options were restricted or limited.

“I’m very aware of the many challenges the pandemic has created for our local restaurants and other small businesses, and their workforce. I see this as an opportunity for us to continue to help them as much as possible so they can serve more customers and hopefully keep people on the payroll while still being to safely practice robust social distancing,” Mayor Krewson said in an emailed news release.

Temporary Outdoor Seating Expansion permit applications can be found on the city’s website. Restaurants, bars and other businesses that are interested in applying should email all required documents to howsert@stlouis-mo.gov