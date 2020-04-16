ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kirkwood High School is joining schools across the country in turning on its stadium lights to honor seniors.

The lights will be turned on at 8:20 every Friday night from April 17 to May 22. The lights will be left on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

“We may be isolated, but we can share a common light,” the school wrote on Twitter.

Fortunately, graduation for Kirkwood seniors has not been canceled. The school said it secured two potential dates for graduation in June or July, according to a letter the school sent to parents.

Several high schools and colleges across the country are lighting up their stadiums to honor 2020 seniors who can’t finish the school year in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s part of the #bethelight movement on Twitter.

Related Stories