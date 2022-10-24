6 people, including suspect, injured in shooting at St. Louis school

Police said six people, including the suspect, suffered injuries ranging from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning.

Five people were injured in the shooting at Central VPA High School along Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. Police said their injuries range from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.

Police said they don't know the genders or ages of the victims or how many are students or staff.

The suspect was also injured during the incident, according to police. The victims and suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are currently searching the building for additional victims.

A heartbreaking scene here at the Schnucks parking lot, after St. Louis Police responded earlier this morning to a report of an active shooter at Central Visual and Performing Arts. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/BCz6iZkp0o — Mercedes Mackay (@MercedesMackay_) October 24, 2022

In a tweet, Saint Louis Public Schools said parents should go to Gateway STEM at 5101 McRee Avenue to reunite with students.

City of St. Louis Emergency Management is asking people to avoid the area as several roads are currently closed and "will be for several hours."

As the news of the shooting was breaking, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, "Help us Jesus."

Help us Jesus. — Tishaura O. Jones (she/her) (@tishaura) October 24, 2022