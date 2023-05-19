What St. Louis can learn from Indianapolis, where sporting events boost economy

Attracting major sporting events is an economic strategy keeping Indy at the top of its game.

INDIANAPOLIS — St. Louis has the Cardinals, Blues and now St. Louis City SC. The Lou is a sports town, but when it comes to hosting national and international sporting events, it lags behind some cities.

During 5 On Your Side’s year-long series ‘Searching for Solutions,’ we’re visiting cities across the country to find answers to St. Louis’ problems by showing how other cities are handling similar problems.

In April, ‘Searching for Solutions' took us to Indianapolis, Indiana. Indy’s made attracting major sporting events a priority. It’s an economic strategy keeping the Circle City at the top of its game.

Stepping inside Stout’s Shoes on Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis is like stepping back in time. The 4th generation family business has been in the very same location since 1886. Stephanie Stout is an owner, and says the business has been a constant, even when the neighborhood was down on its luck.

“It really was very undesirable back in the day. It would really surprise people. It was a little bit what they would refer to as like a skid row kind of place,” said Stout.



But over the last 25-plus years, the area got back on a sure footing.



“Mass Ave has transformed into the premier of Indianapolis. It is the district for shopping for restaurants, art, and culture,” said Stout.



The transformation is largely due to sporting events. Back in 1979, the mayor and civic leaders created a vision to use sports as an economic driver. They founded the first sports commission in the country. It’s called the Indiana Sports Corp. Brett Kramer is Indiana Sports Corp’s Senior Communications Manager.

“So our role in the sports strategy is attracting sporting events to come to the city to help us from an economic landscape. So, filling the hotels, getting action in the convention center and making sure the restaurants are lively and full of patrons,” Kramer said.



It's now the largest sports commission in the country, a nonprofit that's brought more than 500 sporting events to the city, including the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the U.S. Olympic diving trials, Big Ten football and basketball, and the P&G Gymnastics championship. The organization says the total economic impact is $4 billion.

So how does a city get picked to host an event? It comes down to a bidding process. Potential host cities present packages including facility details, services and financial incentives.

One of Indianpolis' most recent sports bids pitted Indy against St. Louis. Both cities wanted to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials. t. Louis offered to host at the Dome at America's Center. Indy offered to host at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Colts play. U.S.A Swimming chose Indianapolis.

Both cities were willing to build pools inside the stadiums.



“Lucas Oil Stadium just went under renovation from video boards to in-house technology, so they are continually making that investment in that facility,” said Kramer.



The St. Louis Sports Commission, which submitted the bid, says our city lost out on $75 to $100 million in potential revenue. And when it comes to cash, Indy wins again. In 2022, the annual operating budget of the Indiana Sports Corp. was $9 million compared to the St. Louis Sports Commission's $1.7 million operating budget.

And Indy's bidding success will likely only grow. A new state law created a sports and tourism bid fund that would give Indiana Sports Corp millions in state funding.



“So, I think our legislators realize that we need to do something to remain competitive,” Kramer said. “Right now, it's not final, but it's looking about 10 million over two years.”



That means the Indiana Sports Corp's annual budget will increase by more than 50 percent. In comparison, the St. Louis Sports Commission said it doesn't get any government funding to bid for events. But the state of Missouri does give it $5 for every ticket sold after the event is booked which at most totals a few hundred thousand dollars a year.



The new state fund promises to make Indy an even bigger force at the bidding table. And give local businesses, like Stout’s Shoes, a leg up when it comes to Indy’s downtown foot traffic.



“Families and spectators, they are looking for something to do,” Stout said, “and who doesn't like a good pair of shoes? So, it means a lot to us.”



It's economic stamina for the Circle City due to sports. It’s a long-time vision that’s making great strides.

“It’s just going to be a huge boost for the city,” Stout said.

Bidding on sports is just something Indianapolis does well. In 1997, the NCAA decided to leave Kansas City. The bids started coming in, and in the end, Indianapolis beat out several other cities. Indy offered a $45 million incentive package that appears to have paid off.

