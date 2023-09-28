'Replace, don't repair': What St. Louis can learn from New Orleans when it comes to infrastructure

Example video title will go here for this video

How aging pipes, a shrinking population and a disaster transformed this Mississippi River city and what St. Louis could learn from the setbacks and victories.

This year we've covered the ways Detroit, Indianapolis and Kansas City are thinking about these complex problems. This month we're going south on the Mississippi River to the Crescent City.

In St. Louis, some say the Rams settlement could offer the funding the region needs to make a comeback.

New Orleans is also facing similar difficulties as St. Louis.

New Orleans is a city with a lot of history. It parallels St. Louis in many ways: a strong culture, Mississippi River adjacency and fleurs-de-lis make the cities sisters.

People and pipes : Shrinking population and aging infrastructure

You probably remember the horror and devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

"It's really a manmade disaster," said Mike Perlstein, a reporter at WWL in New Orleans. Perlstein found cracks in the levees and canals that were ignored for too long.

Ghassan Korban at the Sewerage and Water Board inherited the infrastructure battered by Katrina. Katrina also caused people to move out of New Orleans permanently.

"Shrinking population," Korban listed as an aggravating factor. "But the [sewer] system does not shrink."

Perlstein notes there are similarities between New Orleans and St. Louis.

"We were undergoing that slow, you know, erosion of tax base and infrastructure," Perlstein said. "We were losing population."

Congress helped New Orleans with billions of dollars to build the city back after Katrina. St. Louis did not have a disaster that brought the same attention and help.

The pressure on New Orleans brought about some important changes.

Korban said New Orleans' 1,600 miles of water pipes make up the most active drainage system in the country. The pipes are very old and fragile. Nearly a third of pipes were installed a century ago.

After years of water main breaks, patching and just getting by, New Orleans finally made a change.

"Replace, do not repair," Korban said. "Think 50 years, not five years."

Korban said they stopped throwing good money after bad. The change in the philosophy caused the recurring problems to disappear.

"Between the new pumps and those two water hammers, we have virtually eliminated the citywide boil water advisories," Korban said.

Crews could focus on maintenance work instead of emergencies. They placed miles of high-density polyurethane inside the older, brittle pipes.