Searching for Solutions: What St. Louis can learn from Kansas City

Example video title will go here for this video

5 On Your Side is committing as a news organization to finding solutions outside of our region. This time, we're learning from Kansas City.

This year we've covered the ways Detroit and Indianapolis are thinking about these complex problems. This month we're studying our I-70 neighbor, Kansas City.

5 On Your Side is committed to finding solutions. We are committed to searching for ideas to turn our region around.

Some say the Rams settlement could offer the funding the region needs to make a comeback.

The St. Louis area is facing a variety of serious problems from housing to crime. Solutions will take funding, planning and follow-through.

Collaboration : Transforming KC downtown

People who have visited downtown Kansas City are familiar with the big landmarks like The T-Mobile Arena and the Power and Light District. What immediately catches your eye is the rise of mixed-use developments including apartment buildings, businesses, high-rise buildings, and construction signifying more growth on the horizon.

Jahleel Smith, 27, enjoys living in downtown Kansas City. Smith especially likes concerts, comedy shows and live music at T-Mobile Arena.

"There's a lot of development and a lot of building,” said Smith. "I work 3 blocks from here, very convenient."

When asked if he’s worried about his safety while living in downtown Kansas City, Smith said no, not at all. He says crime is not as prevalent downtown as it is in other parts of the city.

Kansas City's Downtown Council puts safety ambassadors to work with the goal of keeping this area clean, safe, and attractive. Kathy Nelson heads up “Visit KC.”

"We have the yellow jackets, the guys that are out. You might see them day and night cleaning sidewalks. They're also security for us,” said Nelson. "They're 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. "

The downtown Kansas City visitors see now is the result of a $10 billion transformation over the last 15 years or so that’s been paid for by investors, businesses, and city government.

Before that safety was a bigger issue.

"Blighted a little bit. My mom worked at the Western Auto building which is now apartments and my dad worked down at the airport, we'd come down to pick up my mom from work and he'd always say 'stay in the car stay in the car. ‘Don’t get out of the car' and there was nothing after 5 o’clock, there was nothing happening down here."

Not anymore. Leaders say Kansas City’s solutions often come from having a strategy, like making downtown a magnet and not just for sporting events. On a recent Thursday night, the place was packed with people.

Transportation helps. City buses are free and so are street cars taking you from one part of the city to another. The city plans to add even more routes to accommodate visitors.