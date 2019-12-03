ST. LOUIS —

The FAA is feeling the pressure after two Boeing 737-Max 8 flights have crashed in just the last few months.

The most recent crash, Sunday in Ethiopia, forced countries like China and Indonesia to ground that model until they can figure out what's going on.

Here in America, they remain in the skies, including right here at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

By our count, at least five either landed or took off at Lambert Monday.

Virgil Woods and Jamesheah Clark just got back from a weekend getaway in Atlanta.

We broke the news to them, that their flight home was on the Boeing 737-Max 8.

"Wow that’s crazy," said Woods.

They had heard of the crashes but didn't think to look to see if their plane was the same potentially troubled model.

"I’m kind of scared but we landed safe and I feel sorry for whoever was on [those] planes," he said.

Leslie Phillips was also on the ATL to STL flight.

"It was a very good flight, nice plane you could tell it’s new," Phillips said.

She didn't know the plane's model either, but says, even if she did, her decision would still be the same.

"I’ve just never really been one to get nervous," she said.

So far, neither Boeing, the plane's maker, nor the FAA have decided to ground the Max 8.

Virgil thinks it wouldn't be a bad idea.

"That’s best too for them to do that. I’d recommend that," he says.

Still, he said had he known about the Max 8, he would have still gotten on the plane.

"Most likely because it’s already paid for," Woods joked.

Southwest Airlines has the most 737-Max 8 flights that come through St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson, you can actually get on the Southwest app to check the model of the plane.

If it scares you to fly on the Max 8, you can see if another similar flight is available on a different model, but be forewarned, it will probably come at a cost.

Steve Magoc of SLU's Flight School said if the passenger makes any flight changes after it's been booked, the cost would likely fall on the passenger unless the FAA or Boeing decides to ground all flights involving the model.

