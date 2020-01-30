ST. LOUIS — This morning could be the first steps toward the picket line for another local union.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 labor union will announce today the results of its strike vote.

If you aren't one of these workers, chances are you know one or see one while you're at work every day: 2,100 janitors work at major offices and employers around the area like US Bank Plaza, BJC, Boeing, Peabody Plaza, Express Scripts, Wells Fargo and more.

The vote comes after months of failure to agree on a contract, which many workers say has left them struggling to support their families on an average of $11 per hour.

The group is part of a larger effort for a $15 minimum wage called One St. Louis.

"If we get to 15 dollars an hour, that's the fairest for the workers and everybody," said SEIU Local 1 member Eugene Hubbard, who was at the protest Monday. "It doesn't only help us and our families. It helps the community too."

They say if they authorize a strike and the negotiations stall, they could walk off the job in the coming days.

This is the group that rallied downtown earlier this week, when 17 people, including clergy members and Alderwoman Megan Green, were eventually arrested for impeding the flow of traffic.

McDonald's workers say they're not trained to handle increasing violence ST. LOUIS - It's the second-largest private employer in the world, and a rite of passage for some young workers. Fast food restaurants offer great deals at all hours of the day and night, but there's a hidden cost to the convenience. Daijah Stephenson saw it when she worked at the McDonald's restaurant in Jennings.

