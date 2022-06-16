Shaw murder suspect charged with stealing cars in days leading up to killing

Kyle Stone is facing three additional felonies for stealing two cars days before police say he shot a man he didn't know in the victim's own backyard.

ST. LOUIS — The man accused of shooting a Shaw neighborhood resident to death in the victim’s own backyard has been charged with three additional felonies related to car thefts police say he committed in the days leading up to the murder.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office charged Kyle Stone with three counts of stealing Tuesday stemming from two car thefts – one of which happened the day before Christopher Brennan, 47, was shot to death on May 20.

He’s already been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police have said they do not believe Stone knew Brennan.

Police say Stone stole a black 2011 GMC Yukon on May 17, which was hauling a trailer carrying work tools. While Stone was driving away in the Yukon, the victim tried to run after his vehicle and made it to the passenger front door. He reached through the open window trying to gain control of his vehicle but couldn’t, according to court documents.

Police found the Yukon at a later date but have not found the trailer containing the work tools.

Police found the keys to the Yukon and the victim’s business card holder inside Stone’s bookbag when he was arrested for Brennan’s murder.

On May 19, 2022 – the day before Brennan’s murder – police say Stone stole a gray 2012 Buick Lacrosse while it was parked at the BP gas station at 3182 Grand Boulevard, according to court documents.

Stone sped away before police arrived.