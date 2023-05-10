St. Louis-area has seen an uptick in shingles cases this year, pharmacist says

Since the beginning of the year, ArchWell Health said it has seen an uptick in shingles cases in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Shingles vaccines were offered to St. Louis-area residents during a three-hour event on Wednesday.

ArchWell Health offered the vaccines during a Spring Open House from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at its location on Aubert Avenue. The center, which has several locations in the area, focuses on primary health care for seniors.

Pharmacist and business owner Dr. Rebecca Mawuenyega said since the beginning of the year they have seen an uptick in shingles cases in the St. Louis area. They've also seen a record number of people coming to their north St. Louis County pharmacy for shingles vaccinations.

Shingles are caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends vaccinations in adults 50 years and older. After someone recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays dormant in the body and can reactivate years later as shingles. It causes a painful rash that develops on one side of the face or body.

"It's a strand of like chicken pox but older, so it hits you harder," said ArchWell Health Center Manager Safara Sanders. "And a lot of seniors can't stand it, going through it, so it's very important for seniors to get it."

For more information on how to schedule a shingles vaccination through Archwell Health, visit their website.

Visit the CDC's website for more information on shingles.