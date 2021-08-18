Child injured in what police believe is an accidental shooting in St. Louis

St. Louis police did not release the boy’s age and did not have an update on the child’s condition but said he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

ST. LOUIS — A child was injured in what was possibly an accidental shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call for a shooting just before 12 p.m. in the 9100 block of Jordan Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still very early on. St. Louis police said the preliminary investigation indicates it was an accidental shooting. Police will try to provide more details as they are confirmed.

“However, unless there is additional information indicating that this shooting was not accidental, this incident will not be included on the afternoon update,” police said in a media email Wednesday.