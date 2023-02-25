Man killed, 17-year-old girl critically injured in St. Louis shooting

Tyrell Survillion, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured in a Friday shooting in north city.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. They found two shooting victims inside a vehicle.

Tyrell Survillion, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have an update on the girl's condition as of Saturday morning.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

