Gunshot victim pushed from car at I-70 and Shreve

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was pushed out of a car Monday afternoon on Interstate 70.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was pushed out of a car shortly after 5 p.m. on the side of I-70 near Shreve Avenue. She had been shot in the side while she was inside the car, police said.

The woman was conscious and breathing when officers arrived; police have not provided further details on her condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

