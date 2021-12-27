St. Louis small businesses see record holiday sales

A new MasterCard report showed U.S. retail sales rose 8.5% compared to last year. Small businesses in St. Louis saw that in real-time this holiday season.

ST. LOUIS — This holiday season, small businesses racked up some momentous wins.

Clothing sales are actually what helped drive the surge the most.

In south St. Louis, Abigail's Gift Boutique owner Abby Fischer saw it in real-time.

"It was our best year again ever," Fischer shares. "We do 60% of our business in November and December."

Aaron Park, the owner of Arch Apparel, said they bank on the success of the holiday season too.

"Traditionally Black Friday through Christmas Day is really where we make up most of all of our year," Park said.

The company with three locations across the area received a 20% bump in in-store purchases and a 30% boost in online sales.

The same goes for Golden Gems in its new Midtown location reaching a milestone.

"This holiday, we had record-breaking in-store sales," co-owner Susan Logsdon said.

Many customers were trying to get their hands on items to avoid shipping delays.

"I think it was a concern for a lot of shoppers and making sure you got what you could," Park explains.

However, supply chain issues almost stole Christmas.

"We had a lot of orders we had to cancel, more than half of our orders," Fischer said, "because they weren't coming after Christmas."

Logsdon echoed the same headache.

"Our mugs and trays, those sat at a port in California. We were like, 'When will they be here?'"

Fortunately, the owners ordered way in advance and some items got here just in the nick of time.

For Fischer, the support is big and so are the ripple effects.

"We were able to increase our wages, our payroll, increase our staff level. Next year, we are offering benefits to our managers. Really when they talk about every dollar of the business will stay in the community, it really does," Fischer said.

Fischer and Logsdon said they are already working ahead for next year.