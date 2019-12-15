ST. LOUIS — If you planned on getting out in the snow to see some of St. Louis' favorite attractions, you may want to make different plans.

With treacherous road conditions in spots and more snow on the way, The Gateway Arch Visitor Center, Old Courthouse, St. Louis Zoo and St. Louis History Museum all closed early.

The Zoo closed Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. and canceled Sunday night's Wild Lights event. Two hours later, the History Museum, Arch Visitor Center and Old Courthouse closed as well.

Earlier in the day, the St. Louis County Library and St. Louis Public Library announced all of their locations would be closed due to the weather as well.

SSM Health Urgent Care and Express Clinic at Walgreens locations will close Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., the hospital announced on Twitter.

Churches and schools also closed for the day in an effort to keep people off the roads. You can see all those closures on KSDK.com/closings.

If you are planning to get out in the snow today, you can check the traffic before you go right here.

