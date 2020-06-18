Pedestrian struck in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

St. Louis police said a 60-year-old man was involved in a crash and taken to the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was injured in a crash near a bus stop in south St. Louis and rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., police and emergency crews responded to Chippewa and Morganford, which is along the Tower Grove South and Bevo neighborhoods in south city.

St. Louis police said a 60-year-old man was struck. Police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries but did not say what his condition was.

The view from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a motorcycle that had crashed into a bus stop bench and shelter.

Officers closed off several lanes while they worked to investigate what happened. The police department requested help from the accident reconstruction unit.

Police have not released any other details at this time.