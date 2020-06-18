Pedestrian struck in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was injured in a crash near a bus stop in south St. Louis and rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:30 p.m., police and emergency crews responded to Chippewa and Morganford, which is along the Tower Grove South and Bevo neighborhoods in south city.
St. Louis police said a 60-year-old man was struck. Police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries but did not say what his condition was.
The view from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a motorcycle that had crashed into a bus stop bench and shelter.
Officers closed off several lanes while they worked to investigate what happened. The police department requested help from the accident reconstruction unit.
Police have not released any other details at this time.
Latest local headlines:
- Gateway Arch National Park and Museum reopens to visitors after nearly 3 months
- Fired Florissant police officer charged after video showed him hitting man with police SUV
- Money meant for 'The Workhouse' could be redirected to St. Louis community policing program
- Neighbors help 2 residents escape house fire in St. Peters
- St. Louis mayor: COVID-19 has led to 'very, very serious revenue declines'
- Task force reports new low for COVID-19 patients in hospitals