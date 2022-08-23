St. Louis holds special election Tuesday for Ward 22 aldermanic vacancy

ST. LOUIS — A non-partisan special election is underway Tuesday to fill the position of Ward 22 alderman, left vacant by former alderman Jeffrey Boyd after he and two other aldermen resigned in June amidst a federal indictment.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. for voters in the 22nd ward and will close at 7 p.m. Candidates Tonya Finley-McCaw and Norma J. Walker are competing to fill the remainder of Boyd's term.
Boyd and former Board President Lewis Reed resigned after they were indicted along with former alderman John Collins Muhammed in early June on federal bribery charges. Collins Muhammad resigned prior to the indictment.
For more information or to find your polling place, click here.
In a special election held earlier this month for the Ward 21 vacancy, Laura Keys was elected to complete Collins-Muhammad's remaining term. A special election to fill the Board of Aldermen's presidential vacancy will be held Nov. 8.
The 66-page indictment released in June accused Reed, Housing and Urban Development Zoning Committee Chairman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad of accepting cash payments and other gifts in exchange for proposed tax breaks and development project approvals in the city's north side.
If convicted of the main indictment, Reed’s and Boyd’s charges carry respective maximum penalties of 10 years and five years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine, the attorney's office said. Collins-Muhammad's wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and his bribery charges carry a 10-year and 5-year maximum, respectively. Boyd's additional wire fraud charges carry maximum penalties of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.