St. Louis holds special election Tuesday for Ward 22 aldermanic vacancy

The election decides who will fill the vacancy left by former alderman Jeffrey Boyd, who resigned in June amidst a federal indictment.

ST. LOUIS — A non-partisan special election is underway Tuesday to fill the position of Ward 22 alderman, left vacant by former alderman Jeffrey Boyd after he and two other aldermen resigned in June amidst a federal indictment.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. for voters in the 22nd ward and will close at 7 p.m. Candidates Tonya Finley-McCaw and Norma J. Walker are competing to fill the remainder of Boyd's term.

Boyd and former Board President Lewis Reed resigned after they were indicted along with former alderman John Collins Muhammed in early June on federal bribery charges. Collins Muhammad resigned prior to the indictment.

For more information or to find your polling place, click here.

In a special election held earlier this month for the Ward 21 vacancy, Laura Keys was elected to complete Collins-Muhammad's remaining term. A special election to fill the Board of Aldermen's presidential vacancy will be held Nov. 8.

The 66-page indictment released in June accused Reed, Housing and Urban Development Zoning Committee Chairman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad of accepting cash payments and other gifts in exchange for proposed tax breaks and development project approvals in the city's north side.