ST. LOUIS — There are new questions about how the city of St. Louis is spending your tax dollars when it comes to maintaining trash trucks.

Nearly half of them broke down this summer, leaving many city alleys clogged with trash.

5 On Your Side got a tip from a city employee that the city government is spending hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars on outside companies fixing trash trucks, despite the fact they recently opened a multimillion-dollar maintenance garage.

According to a spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson, the city spent about $7 million on the property and an additional $4-5 million on rehabbing the facility.

The hope was to reduce the amount of money they had to spend to fix trucks using outside companies.

So far in 2018, it's been the complete opposite.

2013 $7,170.07

2014 $35,055.94

2015 $55,535.40

2016 $91,686.05

2017 $93,904.60

2018 $176,561.90

Our investigative team found that the city has nearly doubled the amount they paid last year to outside companies like Clark Power, Cummins and others.

5 On Your Side asked Mayor Krewson about that during a recent one-on-one interview.

"When your car is old and broken down, it needs more maintenance. It’s in the shop more. When we’re trying to keep these trucks patched together, it costs more," said Mayor Krewson.

Krewson admits, some trucks are in such bad shape, the mechanics at the city's garage aren't qualified to do those types of repairs.

The city has also struggled to keep mechanics on the payroll.

"It’s all a part of it. You know you can go to any car or truck dealer, they all need mechanics. We need mechanics too," Krewson said.

Krewson says, eventually, as new trucks replace the old, they believe that number will go down substantially.

"I think we’ve turned the corner on this," she said.

The mayor's office said the city also does maintenance work for the city fire trucks inside the garage, and they ultimately believe the investment was worth it. That is, once they can get a younger fleet of trash trucks purchased and delivered.

