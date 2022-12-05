St. Louis sports fans buzzing as Blues and Cards host

“We have the Blues in the playoffs. Cardinals playing well. Young players really start playing well."

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis sports fans are excited on Thursday as the Cardinals hosted the Baltimore Orioles and the Blues look to clinch against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Oh, this is great, when the Blues and Cardinals play on the same day it's thrilling,” said Bill Kral, a fan.

Kral said when downtown is buzzing, it’s great for the city.

Lots of fans who attended the Cardinals game planned on going home, taking a nap and then flipping over to watch the Blues game.

The Blues just need one more win against the Wild to advance to the next round. Game 6 is Thursday night at Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

“This is awesome,” said Jack Lindenschmidt, a fan. “We have the Blues in the playoffs. Cardinals playing well. Young players really start playing well, exciting to see. I remember when we won the cup, thought we had it Game 6. Then had to go to Boston to win. Let's hope we get it tonight.”

Both teams are playing, the weather is nice, and it’s a great time to be a St. Louis sports fan.