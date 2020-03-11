Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled to go on in-person, but that could change

The 2020 parade was one of the first major events in St. Louis to be canceled due to coronavirus restrictions

ST. LOUIS — Organizers of the downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day Parade said they are planning for an in-person parade in 2021, but that could change.

The committee for the parade said their current plan is for a physical parade to be held at noon on March 13, 2021, but they are prepared to quickly change course. The 2020 parade was one of the first major events in St. Louis to be canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

"We understand in these uncertain times that last-minute changes may need to be made," a press release from the committee said.

Because the plans might change, the committee is working on a virtual event to be done in addition to the parade or as an alternative if necessary.

To make the virtual event the best it can be, organizers are looking for feedback from parade-goers. The three questions they are asking are:

Would you be interested in doing a virtual parade?

Would you be able to submit a current picture or video?

Any thoughts, ideas or comments.

You can email your answers to those questions to unitparticipation@irishparade.org.

If you would like to apply to be in the parade, you can click here for more information. Applications should be filed by Dec. 31.

The theme for the 2021 parade is "The Irish March On". It will be the 52nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Louis.

The announcement comes a few days after the organizers of Soulard's Mardi Gras event said many of the festivities would be virtual.