ST. LOUIS — Starbucks is ending 2019 with festive pop-up parties at more than 1,000 stores across the country and St. Louis made the list!
Customers can go to select Starbucks stores from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage.
Since the stores will change daily, you can click here to find the pop-up party near you.
The parties will be held until Dec. 31.
