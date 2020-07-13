St. Louis is one of the top 10 most stressed cities in the US, WalletHub says

St. Louisans ranked as the second most financially stressed city in the U.S. and had high rankings in three other metrics

ST. LOUIS — If life in the Lou has been stressing you out lately, you're not alone.

A new study from financial website WalletHub listed St. Louis as the No. 8 most stressed-out city in the United States.

The 2020 study looked at more than 180 cities' stress levels concerning 42 key metrics, including weekly work hours, financial concerns, the state's vulnerability to COVID-19 and more. It used the metrics to rank the cities' overall stress levels for four key areas: work, finance, family and health and safety.

St. Louisans ranked as the second most financially stressed city in the U.S. It was 48th most stressed about work, 43rd most stressed about family and 41st most stressed about health and safety.

Kansas City, Missouri, ranked as the 64th most stressed city. The No. 1 most stressed city in the U.S. is Cleveland, according to the study, and the least stressed is Lincoln, Nebraska.

To read the full study, click here.

2020's most stressed cities, according to WalletHub:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Birmingham, Alabama Gulfport, Mississippi Newark, New Jersey Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana St. Louis, Missouri Mobile, Alabama Jackson, Mississippi