3 children, woman rushed to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

The St. Louis Fire Department was called for a wellness check at about 8:25 Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Four people were urgently taken to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. Fire officials said the diagnosis is suspected and not confirmed at this time.

The people were discovered in a vehicle after firefighters responded to the call for a wellness check on Lincoln Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in north St. Louis.

An infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a woman and two other children were in serious condition, according to Fire Captain Garon Mosby.