Enjoy a free concert from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, fireworks at Forest Park next month

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for its 144th season. As it has for more than 50 years, the orchestra will kick things off with a free concert in Forest Park.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Art Hill. In addition to music, the event will feature food trucks, drinks from Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and a grand finale fireworks show over Forest Park’s Grand Basin.

Music Director Stéphane Denève is in his fifth season leading the orchestra, and has put together a lineup of songs some people might recognize from the silver screen. Denève is a close collaborator of legendary film composer John Williams, and a pair of Williams' pieces will be featured in the concert.

The full list for the concert is as follows:

John Stafford Smith (arr. Sousa/Damrosch) — "The Star-Spangled Banner"

J. Rosamund Johnson — “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Johann Strauss, Jr. — On the Beautiful Blue Danube

Johann Strauss, Jr. — Radetzky March

Sergei Prokofiev — March and Scherzo from The Love for Three Oranges

Leonard Bernstein — Candide Overture

Georges Bizet — Selections from Carmen Suite No. 1 & 2

Pietro Mascagni — Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

Florence Price — “Juba” from Symphony No. 3

George Gershwin — Girl Crazy Overture

John Williams — “The Raiders March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark

John Williams — Dry Your Tears, Afrika from Amistad

Samuel Ward — “America the Beautiful”

John Philip Sousa — The Stars and Stripes Forever