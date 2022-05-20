St. Louis Symphony Orchestra postpones concert with Indigo Girls

The concert was postponed due to a COVID-19 case.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced its concert with the Indigo Girls was postponed Friday.

The postponement was due to COVID-19.

The concert was scheduled to take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Powell Hall.

The SLSO is working to reschedule the collaborative performance. All tickets for Friday's concert would be honored for a future date.

“We share in your disappointment and frustration and promise to return to St. Louis soon,” said the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, in an emailed statement. “Please, take care, stay safe, and look long.”

The concert was touted as one night with the celebrated singer-songwriters.

Ticketholders and patrons may contact the Box Office at 314-534-1700 or tickets@slso.org.

The Indigo Girls are also postponing their shows in Columbia, Missouri, Wichita, Des Moines, Omaha and Tulsa through the end of May.