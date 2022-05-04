'I feel blessed': St. Louis teen continuing recovery after hit-and-run crash

The crash rushed the soon to be high school graduate to the hospital in critical condition. Even medical workers said it's a miracle she's recovering the way she is.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old St. Louis girl survived a terrifying hit-and-run crash that left her hospitalized for a month. Now she's out of surgery and on the road to recovery.

Police are still looking for the person responsible. Officers say the driver was in a Chrysler 300 when he or she hit the teen and kept going.

The soon-to-be high school graduate was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Even medical workers who treated her said it's a miracle she's recovering the way she is.

"I feel blessed,” Dezaray Dorsey said in a soft-spoken voice.

The 18-year-old realizes the strength of her story.

"I know a lot of people probably wouldn’t’ve made it but I made it through," she said.

After being in the hospital and rehab for about a month, Dorsey is glad to be home. She'll need her neck brace and walker just a little while longer.

"I can't let this change my plans,” the college-bound high school senior said.

She had just dropped off a friend at home on Feb. 20. She was almost home herself when someone hit her near I-70 at Kingshighway and Bircher.

"The police came knocking on my door like 'Do you know a Dezray Dorsey…She's been in a real bad accident. It's not looking good’ and I just dropped down to my knees crying,” her mother Lashanda Dorsey said.

Lashanda said the driver got out, hopped into another car and took off. The car that she worked hard to buy on her own is now totaled. The teen was immediately rushed into surgery.

"Her hip and spine were dislocated. They had to put screws and rods in her right hip. She had incisions to the stomach. They had to put a sting in her lungs…She was in a coma. She wasn't breathing on her own and stuff like that,” her mother continued.

Somehow, she made it. Recently, she was welcomed to a homecoming from friends and family who prayed.

"She lived to tell her testimony. She's a walking miracle,” Dezaray’s mom said.

Behind every miracle is a message.

"Be aware that ya’ll not just driving for yourself. Ya’ll have to be aware that there are other people on the road and any mistakes you make can really cost people their lives…Just please drive safe,” the 18-year-old said.