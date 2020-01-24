WASHINGTON D.C., DC — About 2,400 high school and eighth grade students from St. Louis made the trip to Washington, D.C. for the annual 'March for Life,' an anti-abortion event.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson said mass for the teens before the march.

The group left St. Louis on Wednesday night and will return on Sunday, said Mark Dunn, who helped organize the trip.

Students from Sacred Heart Parish in Florissant and St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington, Missouri were among those in attendance.

Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend and address March for Life.

Earlier this week, thousands of people in about 180 cities, including St. Louis, participated in the annual Women's March, showing support for reproductive rights and other issues.

