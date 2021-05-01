The Pageant taking a winter break as pandemic continues

It's unclear how long the break will last

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis venue announced it's taking a break to kick off the new year.

The Pageant posted on its Facebook that it is taking a "little break" and waiting for the worst of "COVID winter" to pass.

An official reopening date has not been announced.

Full post from The Pageant below:

"Goodbye 2020! (don’t let the door hit you in the [explicit] on your way out).

But first, we want to take a minute to thank everyone that helped pull off our Glimmer Of Normalcy series.

All the bands, all the fans and our staff – we couldn’t have done it without you!

Now, we’re going to take a little break and wait for the worst of Covid Winter to pass.

Raise a glass to 2021 & we’ll see you soon!"