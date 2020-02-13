ST. LOUIS — Moulin Rouge Celebration of Love at Sasha’s on Demun

Friday, February 14

5 p.m. – 1:30 am

Paris meets St. Louis! Experience a one-of-a-kind celebration of love at Sasha’s Wine Bar on Demun. It’s a joyous evening filled with the best Paris has to offer. There will be luscious decorations, complimentary champagne, dinner specials, photo opportunities, and even some special guests to entertain. For more information, click here.

City Museum After Dark: Tunnel of Love

Friday, February 14

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Cupid is in town for the first year of City Museum After Dark: Tunnel of Love! This event takes place on Valentine’s Day and will feature tacky décor, an art installation, complimentary portraits, tarot readings, pizza, cocktails, and games. Tickets are limited and $20 in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Friday, February 14

8 p.m.

Many have seen ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on the TV screen. This weekend, you can experience Dancing with the Stars: Live! right here in St. Louis! It takes place Friday evening at Stifel Theatre, and tickets are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

5K Run for Your Beads

Saturday, February 15

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Enjoy a fun and colorful 5K in the spirit of Mardi Gras! The Missouri Lottery 5K Run for Your Beads is Saturday morning in Soulard. Wear Mardi Gras-themed outfits for a chance to win Best Costume. There will be mid-race pit stops where legally aged runners can have a beer or hurricane. For more information and to register, click here.

Masters of the Sky

Saturday, February 15

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy a live bird show with flying demonstrations and get close to raptors and eagles this Saturday! The event is ‘Masters of the Sky’ and is taking place at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton, Illinois. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and kids under three are free. For more information, click here.

NASA Women

Saturday, February 15

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The St. Louis County Library Rock Road Branch is celebrating Black History Month with an event this Saturday. It’s a chance to learn about four amazing African American women who loved space and launch your own rocket. This event is for ages 6 to 11. Registration is required. For more information and to register, click here.

Purina Pet Parade

Sunday, February 16

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s like Mardi Gras, but with lots of adorable pets! The Purina Pet Parade takes place Sunday afternoon in Soulard. It’s the largest costumed pet parade, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary. It’s $10 to register your pet, and spectator admission is free. For more information, click here.

Paint & Punchlines

Sunday, February 16

5 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

If you love painting, comedy, drinks, and food, this event might be for you! At Paint & Punchlines, you will paint along with an expert while a comedian also paints and provides humorous play-by-play during the demonstration. Dinner and drinks will be provided in advance as part of the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

