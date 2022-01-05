MoDOT: Drivers should be cautious during Thursday morning snow

Here are some ways to stay safe while on the roads

ST. LOUIS — As the St. Louis area prepares for light snow and bitter cold temperatures, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be extra cautious.

MoDOT said those traveling late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning should check road conditions before heading out, leave early and take it slow.

In such cold temperatures, any precipitation on the roadways could create slick conditions, especially on overpasses and bridges, MoDOT said in a press release.

Temperatures in the St. Louis area are expected to be in the teens early Thursday morning. The system moving through the area will be light, dry snow with no mixing of freezing rain or sleet. Most of the snow should end by lunchtime on Thursday.

5 On Your Side meteorologists are expecting snowfall amounts to be an inch or less for most of the area, with an inch or two developing along and south of Interstate 70.

MoDOT said if you’re involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, the safest place to be is buckled in your car as you wait for help.

The department encourages drivers to have an emergency kit in their cars that include things like a phone charger, blanket, bottled water, etc. For a full list of items to include in an emergency kit, click here.