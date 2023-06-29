17-year-old shot multiple times in St. Louis' West End neighborhood

The teenager, who police have not identified, was found barely conscious or breathing when officers arrived.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon after a shooting inside an apartment building in St. Louis' West End neighborhood.

St. Louis police said officers responded to a call just before 2:30 Thursday regarding a shooting in the 5600 block of Enright Avenue, where the teenager was shot multiple times. The shooting scene was just blocks away from Ruth Porter Mall Park, which is part of the St. Vincent Greenway.

The victim, who police have not identified, was found barely conscious or breathing when officers arrived.

St. Louis paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday evening.

Police did not provide any further details regarding the incident or the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence, or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.