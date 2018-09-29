ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city leaders are hoping to hire more officers by waiving a requirement that says officers need to live within city limits.

City officials are lifting the residency requirement for up to 50 new police recruits starting later this year.

The mayor said they are down between 130 to 150 officers on any given day and this move is essential to reducing violent crime.

"I think it's going to be a good thing," Greg Venneman, who lives in Holly Hills, said.

For years, Venneman has spent hours working to make his neighborhood safer.

"I would think that people should at least have the right to feel safe enough to enjoy the amenities of their neighborhood," he said.

It's why he joined a group in his community nearly two years ago called ‘Cops Walking a Beat.’ People use their own money to pay off-duty police officers to patrol certain alleys and streets within Holly Hills.

"It's just been nice to have their presence as a deterrent," he said.

Nearly two years later, Venneman said the extra presence is already helping to reduce violent crime on his street.

"It's been successful, and the residents really enjoy seeing the officers," Venneman said,

In an effort to improve safety, the City of St. Louis decided on Friday to waive the residency requirement for as many as 50 recruits.

Previously, you had to live within the city limits to become a police officer. With the police force down by as many as 150 officers, Venneman said softening the policy could help fill the ranks in an already struggling police force.

"This is a step in the right direction. Fifty officers – that's significant," Vennaman said.

He also thought the new move may draw more people into the city and it didn't bother him if the officers protecting him don't live nearby.

"I think it can only it can entice future recruits so I’m optimistic," he said. "If you're an upstanding cop. I really don't care where you live. I just want police officers with integrity who want to do a good job."

The Civil Service Commission approved the change at Mayor Lyda Krewson’s request.

Krewson called the move essential to reducing violent crime. She said in a statement:

“Public Safety is my number one priority. We have been running two Police Academy classes at a time, we started a cadet program, we have advertised, but we are still down between 130 to 150 officers on any given day. This is an issue of public safety. Waiving the residency requirement will help us broaden our recruiting efforts.”

Full staff for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is about 1,300 officers. The new change will take effect December 1.

