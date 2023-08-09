St. Louis toddler wins contest to bring Blippi to St. Louis County

Blippi and Meekah will be coming to Wildwood to meet Levi and film an episode of "Blippi".

WILDWOOD, Mo. — "Blippi" is coming to St. Louis County after a St. Louis-area toddler won a nationwide contest.

Three-year-old Levi Brunk was one of five finalists in the "Blippi & Meekah in My Hometown" contest. The contest invited children all around the United States to submit videos of their hometowns to show Blippi and his friend Meekah why they should visit.

Levi was one of the finalists in the contest, and on Wednesday, he was announced as the winner.

5 On Your Side reached out to Levi's mom after the announcement.

She said: "We are so thrilled! Levi is the biggest ham for a camera and he's loved Blippi since he was just a baby! He has asked me every day if Blippi could come play with him and I'm just so excited his dream has finally become a reality!" Christie said. "He is beyond excited!!! He even had a Blippi themed birthday party last year when he turned 2! He just turned 3 on Monday and this is the best birthday present of all time!"

Blippi and Meekah will be coming to the St. Louis area to film an episode of "Blippi" in Wildwood.

The episode will come out later this year, according to the Hometown Contest announcement page.

Congratulations to Levi!